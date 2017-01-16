Sanctity of Life Month
It's Sanctity of Life Month with Sanctity of Life Sunday coming up this Sunday, January 22. The Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center which offers alternatives to abortion locally is asking for volunteers. Director Susan Sturgill asks that you prayfully consider what God would have you do to help the Center. A training session for volunteers is planned for February. Both women and men are needed to help. The Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center is located on School Street in Wilkesboro. Call for information on volunteering at 336-838-9272.
