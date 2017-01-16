State Event for Farmers
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting two events for farmers and agribusinesses Feb. 2 in the Holshouser Building at the State Fairgrounds. The 12th annual Agricultural Development Forum will focus on the 2017 economic outlook for N.C. agriculture. It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Following lunch, the department will host an information session on agricultural energy market opportunities for N.C. farmers. Admission to both events is free and lunch will be provided, but registration is requested by Jan. 31. Register online at www.ncagr.gov/agforum. Both events are being held in conjunction with the Southern Farm Show.
