County Commissioners' Public Hearing on Roadside Trash Tonight
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing tonight (Tuesday, January 17, 2017) at 6:45 P.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Wilkes County Office Building for the purpose of receiving public comment on the following: 1. Problems with littering and roadside trash on the public highways of Wilkes County; and 2. How best to address these problems through the available enforcement or through other means. The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners' regular meeting will follow tonight at 7:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Board Room located at 110 North Street, Wilkesboro. On the agenda is a Greenway Plans approval, Wilkes Health report, and budget amendments.
