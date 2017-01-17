Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Damage to Property in Wilkes »
Tuesday
Jan172017

County Commissioners' Public Hearing on Roadside Trash Tonight

DateTuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:57AM

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing tonight (Tuesday, January 17, 2017) at 6:45 P.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Wilkes County Office Building for the purpose of receiving public comment on the following: 1. Problems with littering and roadside trash on the public highways of Wilkes County; and 2. How best to address these problems through the available enforcement or through other means. The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners' regular meeting will follow tonight at 7:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Board Room located at 110 North Street, Wilkesboro. On the agenda is a Greenway Plans approval, Wilkes Health report, and budget amendments.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.