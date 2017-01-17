Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Jan172017

Farm News

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has invited potential conservation partners, including private industry, non-government organizations, Indian tribes, state and local governments, water districts, and universities to submit project applications for federal funding through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will award up to $252 million dollars to locally driven, public-private partnerships that improve the nation's water quality, combat drought, enhance soil health, support wildlife habitat, and protect agricultural viability. Applicants must match or exceed the federal award with private or local funds. USDA is now accepting proposals and are due April 21. For more information on applying, visit the RCPP website.

