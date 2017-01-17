Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Jan172017

WCC Business Seminars

DateTuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:50AM

The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for January and February that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge. Attendees must pre-register. Starting Thursday--Small Business Taxes – January 19, 2017, 6-8:30 p.m and How to Make Money on eBay – January 24, 2017, 6-9 p.m. The Small Business Center Network is comprised of 58 small business centers throughout North Carolina and supports businesses by being a community-based provider of training, counseling and resource information. Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties. To learn more about the Small Business Center and seminars, contact Laurie Brintle-Jarvis at 336-838-6166

