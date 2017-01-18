Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Sanctity of Life Month and Sunday | Main | County Commissioners' Public Hearing on Roadside Trash Tonight »
Wednesday
Jan182017

Fat Bike Racing in NC in March

DateWednesday, January 18, 2017 at 9:16AM

If you're planning a trip to the coast in March, then mark your calendar for Fat Bike racing. Shawn Spencer, race director, and chair of the US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship says, "Unlike distance and downhill racing, the course is up close and personal, allowing spectators to see the entire course from one location watching each racer go by on the one-mile oval course." Now in its third year, the US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship returns to North Carolina’s Wrightsville Beach March 10-12, 2017, with cycling clinics and multiple races. The 3rd annual US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship will benefit the Wrightsville Beach Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving public parks and amenities for residents and the island’s hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.