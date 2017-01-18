Fat Bike Racing in NC in March
If you're planning a trip to the coast in March, then mark your calendar for Fat Bike racing. Shawn Spencer, race director, and chair of the US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship says, "Unlike distance and downhill racing, the course is up close and personal, allowing spectators to see the entire course from one location watching each racer go by on the one-mile oval course." Now in its third year, the US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship returns to North Carolina’s Wrightsville Beach March 10-12, 2017, with cycling clinics and multiple races. The 3rd annual US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship will benefit the Wrightsville Beach Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving public parks and amenities for residents and the island’s hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
Reader Comments