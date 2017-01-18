Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Welder Stolen from Truck | Main | Wilkes Man Admits to Hacking USDOJ and Homeland »
Wednesday
Jan182017

Phone Service Not Ordered by Victim

DateWednesday, January 18, 2017 at 9:18AM

Sometimes, the first indication that someone is the victim of ID Theft is when they get a bill for a service or product they did not order.  It's something that happens all across the country and locally.  Recently, a Wilkesboro resident called the Sheriff's Office concerning ID Theft.  The victim said a number of cell phone accounts were opened with Sprint using the victim's name.  The victim did not open the accounts.  No suspects were listed; the investigation is continuing.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.