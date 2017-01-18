Phone Service Not Ordered by Victim
Sometimes, the first indication that someone is the victim of ID Theft is when they get a bill for a service or product they did not order. It's something that happens all across the country and locally. Recently, a Wilkesboro resident called the Sheriff's Office concerning ID Theft. The victim said a number of cell phone accounts were opened with Sprint using the victim's name. The victim did not open the accounts. No suspects were listed; the investigation is continuing.
