Wednesday
Jan182017

Wilkes Man Admits to Hacking USDOJ and Homeland

DateWednesday, January 18, 2017 at 9:18AM

A 22-year-old North Wilkesboro man has admitted in a signed statement to involvement uploading illegally obtained names, phone numbers and email addresses of tens of thousands of U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Homeland Security employees to multiple publicly accessible websites.  The North Wilkesboro man, Andrew Otto Boggs, reportedly worked with and obtained information from a teenager from England.  Boggs and a 24-year-old from Morehead City were arrested last fall on charges of conspiring to impersonate a U.S. officer or employee, ID theft, computer fraud and a list of other charges. Following their admission statement signed last week, Boggs is scheduled to be sentenced on all charges in May. 

