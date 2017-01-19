Camp Lejeune Marines Get Compensation
The Department of Veterans Affairs published a regulation announcing compensation payments to Marines suffering from health problems caused by tainted water at Camp Lejeune. The rule will provide compensation for veterans that served at Camp Lejeune for 30 days or more from 1953 to 1987. Service members suffering from the following eight diseases automatically qualify for compensation. The VA estimates that more than 900,000 service members could have been exposed to toxic water.
