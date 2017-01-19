It's Thank a Mentor Day
It's "Thank A Mentor Day." Communities in Schools of Wilkes works with youth in our area and has several Mentoring programs. Volunteer Coordinator Tiger Posey says being a mentor is very important to a child. AIR And Communities in Schools Mentor Elliot Herman says there is a need for more people to work with youth in Wilkes and being a mentor is fun. AIR If you would like more information on becoming a mentor to a Wilkes County child, call Communities in Schools. And 3WC says, thank you to all you are making a difference in the life of a child!
