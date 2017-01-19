Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Statewide Changes to Rabies Post-Exposure of Pets | Main | Roadside Trash Hearing and Committee »
Thursday
Jan192017

It's Thank a Mentor Day

DateThursday, January 19, 2017 at 9:44AM

It's "Thank A Mentor Day."  Communities in Schools of Wilkes works with youth in our area and has several Mentoring programs.  Volunteer Coordinator Tiger Posey says being a mentor is very important to a child.  AIR  And Communities in Schools Mentor Elliot Herman says there is a need for more people to work with youth in Wilkes and being a mentor is fun.  AIR  If you would like more information on becoming a mentor to a Wilkes County child, call Communities in Schools.  And 3WC says, thank you to all you are making a difference in the life of a child!

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.