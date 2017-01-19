Subscribe to our Content

Jan192017

Possible Prescribed Burns in NC

DateThursday, January 19, 2017 at 9:41AM

In January, North Carolina residents may start to see smoke in the vicinity of N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission game lands. What they’re witnessing is usually a prescribed burn—one of the most beneficial and cost-effective methods of managing habitat for wildlife. A prescribed burn is an intentional burning of vegetation that the Commission employs to restore and maintain wildlife habitat on most of the 2 million acres of state game lands used by hunters, anglers and wildlife watchers throughout North Carolina.  For more information, visit www.ncwildlife.org

