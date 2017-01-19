Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jan192017

Roadside Trash Hearing and Committee

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Wilkes County Commissioners held a public hearing on Roadside Trash and what can be done prior to their meeting Tuesday night.  After public comment, the Commissioners decided during their meeting to have committee consult with the Solid Waste Board and with the county attorney to determine some possible fines related to littering from both commercial haulers and from individuals.  The committee is to have some possible solutions to present at the next county commissioners' meeting.

