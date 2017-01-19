Statewide Changes to Rabies Post-Exposure of Pets
The Wilkes Health Dept presented some statewide changes to County Commissioners this week regarding Rabies Post-Exposure Management of dogs and cats. While the new practice has been discussed by the State Legislature, it has not yet become law but is believed that it will be. In the mean time, several counties in the state including Wilkes have implemented or will be implementing the changes. One change--for rabies exposure of a vaccinated dog or cat--the past policy was a booster within 5 days. Now there needs to be immediate veterinary care with rabies booster within 96 hours and observation by owner for 45 days. There are other changes for dealing with unvaccinated exposure and overdue vaccination with exposure. For a detail listing of changes, contact the Wilkes Health Dept or Wilkes Animal Control.
