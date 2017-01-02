Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jan022017

From DWI to Murder Charge in Wilkes

Monday, January 2, 2017

Initial charges were DWI, but after further investigation, a charge murder was added.  Jeffery Greene of North Wilkesboro has now been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal car crash in Hays on Christmas Eve night.  24-year-old Carly Shrewsbury was a passenger in a van that Greene was driving when the vehicle went off the road, down an embankment, and hit a tree.  Shrewsbury died at the scene.  Greene suffered only minor injuries and was charged with DWI until investigators determined that this was his third DWI incident.  Again, Greene now also faces a murder charge.

