NC National Guard Honors McCrory
The North Carolina National Guard has recognized Governor Pat McCrory for his dedication, leadership and support to the National Guard throughout his governorship. Adjutant General Greg Lusk, Major General of the North Carolina National Guard, presented Governor McCrory with the Meritorious Service Medal for his service to the National Guard and state of North Carolina at the Executive Mansion. In recent months, Governor McCrory has hailed the North Carolina National Guard for its service during civil unrest in Charlotte and Hurricane Matthew. In addition to leading the National Guard, last year, Governor McCrory championed the Connect NC bond initiative that will invest $70 million to update three National Guard Readiness Centers in Burke, Guilford, and here in Wilkes.
Reader Comments