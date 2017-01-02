Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jan022017

North Wilkesboro Town Council Considers Grant for Greenway

DateMonday, January 2, 2017 at 10:05AM

The North Wilkesboro Town Council have a meeting this week and will be considering matching funds for a Greenway Expansion.  Last month, the Greenway Council received a $100,000 grant from the NC Recreational Trails Program and an additional $25,000 grant from the National Park Service.  The grant monies will be used on the $385,000 project to expand the Greenway for a half mile on the north side of the Yadkin River which will connect the Memorial Park to Wilkesboro Boulevard section.  The Greenway Council has requested matching funds of $130,000 from the Town of North Wilkesboro.  Town Council members will decide about the funds at tomorrow's meeting.

