North Wilkesboro Town Council Considers Grant for Greenway
The North Wilkesboro Town Council have a meeting this week and will be considering matching funds for a Greenway Expansion. Last month, the Greenway Council received a $100,000 grant from the NC Recreational Trails Program and an additional $25,000 grant from the National Park Service. The grant monies will be used on the $385,000 project to expand the Greenway for a half mile on the north side of the Yadkin River which will connect the Memorial Park to Wilkesboro Boulevard section. The Greenway Council has requested matching funds of $130,000 from the Town of North Wilkesboro. Town Council members will decide about the funds at tomorrow's meeting.
