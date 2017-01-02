Wilkes Families Invited
The Wilkes County Health Department invites families with children between the ages of 2 and 18 years old to join the Wilkes County Brenner FIT Academy. The Brenner FIT Academy is a free, 6–month program designed to help families who have concerns about their children’s weight and health, make lifestyle changes together. The aim of the Brenner FIT Academy is not only to help with the health of children, but to help improve the entire family’s health. A Brenner FIT Academy orientation is set for Tuesday, January 10th at 6:00pm in the conference room at the Wilkes County Agricultural Center. For more information please contact Jacqueline Phillips-Hayes of Wilkes Health Dept at 336-651-7534.
