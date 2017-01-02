Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Jan022017

Wilkesboro Policeman Gets Advanced Certificate

DateMonday, January 2, 2017 at 9:59AM

Last week, Wilkesboro Police on social media congratulated an officer for advanced training. Sergeant Brian McManus received his Advanced certificate from the NC Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. The certificate is the highest of three awards an officer can receive based upon education, training and experience achievements. The Wilkesboro Police Dept congratulated Sgt. McManus on the award and also for increasing the level of training for their agency to better serve the citizens of Wilkesboro.

