Lowes Layoffs
It's unclear how many if any will be affected in Wilkes. North Carolina-based Lowe's Home Improvement has said that about 2,400 full-time workers will be laid off. A statement from the store said the majority of the cuts are at the store level, with other cuts occurring at distribution centers, customer support centers and vice presidents at the company's corporate office in Mooresville. The company said they will be providing severance and other resources to displaced employees.
