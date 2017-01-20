Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jan202017

Lowes Layoffs

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 9:57AM

It's unclear how many if any will be affected in Wilkes.  North Carolina-based Lowe's Home Improvement has said that about 2,400 full-time workers will be laid off.  A statement from the store said the majority of the cuts are at the store level, with other cuts occurring at distribution centers, customer support centers and vice presidents at the company's corporate office in Mooresville.  The company said they will be providing severance and other resources to displaced employees.

