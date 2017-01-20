Thousands Taken in Ronda Break-In
Over 3000 dollars in property was taken in a Ronda home break-in. The theft was reported this week. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the break-in. Some type of pry tool was used to gain entrance inside the house which caused 300 dollars in damages to the door. An xBox gaming system and games, a safe, a Fender guitar, an air compressor, 2 framing guns, a chainsaw, nailgun, and backpack sprayer. No suspects were listed with that report.
