Friday
Jan202017

Thousands Taken in Ronda Break-In

DateFriday, January 20, 2017 at 9:59AM

Over 3000 dollars in property was taken in a Ronda home break-in.  The theft was reported this week.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the break-in.  Some type of pry tool was used to gain entrance inside the house which caused 300 dollars in damages to the door.  An xBox gaming system and games, a safe, a Fender guitar, an air compressor, 2 framing guns, a chainsaw, nailgun, and backpack sprayer.  No suspects were listed with that report. 

