Friday
Jan202017

Thousands Taken in Store Grab and Go

DateFriday, January 20, 2017 at 9:59AM

 A grab and go at a local store resulted in the thief getting over $5500 dollars in property.  Wilkesboro Police were called to Walmart.  According to store staff, a white male came into the store, broke into a jewelry display, and grabbed over 4900 dollars in various pieces of jewelry.  Then the man grabbed Pokeman cards and collectibles valued over 500 dollars.  Some stuffed animals were also taken from the store.  The theft occurred in the early morning hours around 2am.  He was seen by a store associate, but he was captured on in store surveillance.  The thief is described as a young white male wearing an orange camo hat, brown Carhartt Jacket, green pants, and brown boots.  The thief was driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix.  If you have any information on the identity of this thief, you are asked to call Wilkesboro Police.

