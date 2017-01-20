WCC Trustees: Confirm Ashe Campus Expansion
The Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, January 17, at the John A. Walker Community Center. Prior to the business session, four college alumni shared stories of how Wilkes Community College contributed to their career success. Also, Trustee Terry Bumgarner reported that Dr. Cox and Chris Robinson made a presentation to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners on January 3 regarding the Ashe Campus expansion project. After the presentation and a question/answer session, the Ashe County Commissioners voted 5-0 to reaffirm their commitment of up to $6 million in support of this project. Wilkes Community College has committed to providing $3 million in N.C. Connect Bond funds and another $1 million from the WCC Foundation.
