New MRI in Winston
Recognizing that having an MRI can be stressful for patients, Wake Forest Baptist Outpatient Imaging has opened a new space with custom features designed to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. The new MRI unit also is quieter and faster than older devices, and it produces sharper, more detailed images. In the new MRI suite at the facility on Executive Park Boulevard, patients are able to select videos, soothing music and ambient lighting to personalize their experience. The suite, which opened late last year, is the first of its kind in Winston-Salem and is available to all individuals for whom physicians have ordered MRIs, not just Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center patients.
