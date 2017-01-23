Subscribe to our Content

Jan232017

Poverty Level and BROC

Monday, January 23, 2017

At the recent County Commissioners meeting, Megan Wagoner of BROC presented some Block Grant information and Budget Revisions to Commissioners.  Wagoner stated that 23.4 percent of Wilkes lives in the poverty level.  Commissioner Eddie Settle asked if BROC saw the poverty rate in Wilkes trending up or down.  Ms. Wagoner said she believed it was going down.  BROC receives funding from Federal Grants, United Way, Duke Energy, and local fundraising to pay for services such as the Emergency Assistance Program to help people with fuel and electricity services.

