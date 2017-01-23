Times to Give Blood This Week
The American Red Cross is urging the public to give blood now to help overcome a severe winter blood shortage, which was compounded by recent winter weather. Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. You can help ensure blood is available for patients by sharing the upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area. ; Sweet Frog of Wilkesboro on the 25th from 2:30 til 7; and Temple Hill United Methodist Church on Somers Road on the 26th from 3 til 7:30.
Reader Comments