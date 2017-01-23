Subscribe to our Content

Wilkes Community Health Center

Monday, January 23, 2017

County Commissioners were brought up to date last week concerning the new Community Health Center.  Wilkes Health Director Ann Absher said they had been awarded a grant for the Community Health Center for $793.000 for the first 15 months and then $650,000 each year as the grant is renewed.  The Community Health Center is to serve more patients locally and is operating inside the Health Dept now.  They hope to upfit a building at Westpark and move the Community Health Center there.  There are 1400 Community Health Center in the US that serve about 24 million people including 1 in 10 children and 1 in 13 adults.  The Wilkes Health Dept has 120 days to complete training and meet guidelines to retain the grant funding.

