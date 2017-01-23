Wilkes Community Health Center
County Commissioners were brought up to date last week concerning the new Community Health Center. Wilkes Health Director Ann Absher said they had been awarded a grant for the Community Health Center for $793.000 for the first 15 months and then $650,000 each year as the grant is renewed. The Community Health Center is to serve more patients locally and is operating inside the Health Dept now. They hope to upfit a building at Westpark and move the Community Health Center there. There are 1400 Community Health Center in the US that serve about 24 million people including 1 in 10 children and 1 in 13 adults. The Wilkes Health Dept has 120 days to complete training and meet guidelines to retain the grant funding.
Reader Comments