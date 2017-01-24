Foxx on President's Inauguration
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., released the following statement regarding the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States: “Today is a very exciting and positive day for the people of the United States. We pride ourselves on the peaceful transfer of power...." Foxx said, “President Trump and Vice President Pence have been granted a sacred, public trust... and I am confident they will work hard to uphold the resilient tradition of liberty and limited government inscribed in our Constitution.”
