Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC ARC Funds Awarded | Main | Wilkes Community Health Center »
Tuesday
Jan242017

Foxx on President's Inauguration

DateTuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:03AM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., released the following statement regarding the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States:  “Today is a very exciting and positive day for the people of the United States. We pride ourselves on the peaceful transfer of power...."  Foxx said, “President Trump and Vice President Pence have been granted a sacred, public trust... and I am confident they will work hard to uphold the resilient tradition of liberty and limited government inscribed in our Constitution.”

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.