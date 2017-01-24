NC ARC Funds Awarded
Governor Roy Cooper has recommended eight community and regional projects in Western North Carolina for Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funding. The recommendations total more than $3 million in ARC funds. The Town of Blowing Rock will receive a $10,000 ARC grant request. Funds would be used to expand the town's Wi-Fi network to cover the entire downtown business district off Sunset Drive. The Town of Sparta will get a $300,000 ARC grant. Funds would create a town streetscape with to serve the community and 20 businesses. The U.S. Congress created ARC in 1965 to improve the lives of the people in Appalachia. Federal funding is allocated to North Carolina and 12 other states that make up the Appalachian region. North Carolina 29 counties eligible to receive funding including Wilkes.
