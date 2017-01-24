Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Jan242017

Shot At But Got Away

DateTuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:06AM

Authorities continue to look for a man wanted on drug charges and assault of a Police Officer.  Thursday evening, deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an undercover drug operation. The suspect left the undercover location in Wilkes and headed towards Surry County.  Surry County and Elkin officers were advised of the situation. Wilkes County deputies attempted a vehicle stop near Carter Mill Road in Elkin. As Wilkes deputies approached the suspect vehicle, the driver accelerated and drove toward deputies. Deputy John Watson was in the path of the vehicle and fired two shots. There is no indication that the suspect was injured during this incident.  The suspect vehicle then travelled north on North Bridge Street. Wilkes County deputies lost sight of the vehicle which is described as a dark colored Nissan/Toyota passenger vehicle.  The suspect, Alton Wayne Propst (32) of Elkin, NC, is facing charges of : Possession with Intent to Sale and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sale and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Assault with Deadly Weapon on a Government Official – (2x).  Mr. Propst has not been arrested at this time. Elkin Police Department and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.  

