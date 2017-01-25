Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jan252017

Driver Found Dead in Truck

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A Tyson driver was found deceased in his truck early Monday morning.  The driver and his trainee had arrived to Tyson in Wilkesboro at 2am.  They were told it would be a while before their load leaving would be ready.  They decided to rest in the sleepers in the truck.  The trainee awoke about 6:30 and noticed the driver in the driver's seat with his head against the window.  When he could not awaken the driver, he checked for a pulse and then called 911.  Wilkes Medical Examiner Tim Pennington said the death appeared to be from natural causes.  The deceased 58-year-old driver, Tommy Lemler, was from Missouri. 

