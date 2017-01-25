Driver Found Dead in Truck
A Tyson driver was found deceased in his truck early Monday morning. The driver and his trainee had arrived to Tyson in Wilkesboro at 2am. They were told it would be a while before their load leaving would be ready. They decided to rest in the sleepers in the truck. The trainee awoke about 6:30 and noticed the driver in the driver's seat with his head against the window. When he could not awaken the driver, he checked for a pulse and then called 911. Wilkes Medical Examiner Tim Pennington said the death appeared to be from natural causes. The deceased 58-year-old driver, Tommy Lemler, was from Missouri.
Reader Comments