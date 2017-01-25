NC Voter Registration Increased in 2016
The number of North Carolinians who registered to vote or updated their registrations through various state agencies under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) more than doubled since 2012, from about 345,000 that year to a record 715,000 in 2016. Under NVRA, certain agencies that provide public services must also provide voter registration services to their customers. Registrations dipped in 2013 and 2014, which are non-presidential-election years, but rebounded to more than 30,000 in 2015 and a record high of 48,910 in 2016. At DMV offices, the increase in voter registrations and updates was more dramatic. That was mainly because the DMV’s secure online system now allows customers to update their voter records. More than 661,000 DMV customers registered to vote or updated their registrations in 2016, up 81 percent from 366,000 in 2015.
Reader Comments