Removing Anti-Theft Device
A 35-year-old Ronda woman was caught shoplifting at Kohls this week. Wilkesboro Police were called after a store employee saw the woman removed anti-theft devices on some merchandise and conceal it before attempting to leave the store. Underwear, wallets, and sunglasses were taken. Stolen property was valued over 250 dollars. When stopped by store staff, the woman admitted to her crime and returned the property. Brandy Church was arrested and charged with felony larceny.
