Some Caught and Some Not
In one of two recent theft reports, the thieves were caught. A North Wilkesboro man reported that while he was in the hospital, someone stole the handgun from his house. The man had names of two suspects who admitted to Sheriff's Deputies that they took the handgun and pawned it at Main Street Pawn. Amber Ball and Zachary Watson were arrested and charged in that theft. In the second report, a Millers Creek woman told Sheriff's Officials that someone entered her house and took some sterling silver jewelry valued at 140 dollars. There is a suspect in that case and charges are pending.
