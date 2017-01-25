Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Removing Anti-Theft Device | Main | Last Day of School in Wilkes Is June 5 »
Wednesday
Jan252017

Some Caught and Some Not

DateWednesday, January 25, 2017 at 9:38AM

In one of two recent theft reports, the thieves were caught. A North Wilkesboro man reported that while he was in the hospital, someone stole the handgun from his house.  The man had names of two suspects who admitted to Sheriff's Deputies that they took the handgun and pawned it at Main Street Pawn.  Amber Ball and Zachary Watson were arrested and charged in that theft.  In the second report, a Millers Creek woman told Sheriff's Officials that someone entered her house and took some sterling silver jewelry valued at 140 dollars.  There is a suspect in that case and charges are pending.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.