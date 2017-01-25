Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jan252017

State Unemployment Rate Up Slightly

DateWednesday, January 25, 2017 at 9:35AM

The state’s seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate was 5.1 percent, increasing 0.1 of a percentage point from November’s revised rate.  The national rate increased 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.7 percent. North Carolina’s December 2016 unemployment rate was 0.5 of a percentage point lower than a year ago. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2017 when the county unemployment rates for December 2016 will be released.

