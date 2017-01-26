Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jan262017

Attack of a Wilkes Jailer

DateThursday, January 26, 2017 at 9:14AM

He attacked jailers after being arrested and is now charged with attempted murder and assault.  38-year-old Christopher Simms was taken to the Wilkes County Jail after his arrest.  While being processed, he became violent and attacked a female jailer.  He was in the process of strangling her with his belt when other jailers came in to subdue Simms.  The jailer was injured.  She was treated and released at WRMC.  Simms now faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, attempting to escape jail, assault, and kidnapping. 

