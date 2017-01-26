Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Jan262017

Don't Send Money; It's a Scam

DateThursday, January 26, 2017 at 9:15AM

It's a scam.  If they say you won but need to send money to claim your prize...then it's a scam and they are trying to steal your money.  An 18-year-old Wilkesboro man reported that he received an email saying that he had won some money and needed to send  900 dollars by Moneygram to Texas to claim his prize.  A report has been filed by the victim with Wilkesboro Police.  Again, if you receive a call or email saying you have won a prize, lottery, or sweepstake and send money to claim your prize...don't fall for it.  It's a scam.

