Don't Send Money; It's a Scam
It's a scam. If they say you won but need to send money to claim your prize...then it's a scam and they are trying to steal your money. An 18-year-old Wilkesboro man reported that he received an email saying that he had won some money and needed to send 900 dollars by Moneygram to Texas to claim his prize. A report has been filed by the victim with Wilkesboro Police. Again, if you receive a call or email saying you have won a prize, lottery, or sweepstake and send money to claim your prize...don't fall for it. It's a scam.
Reader Comments