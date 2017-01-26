Subscribe to our Content

Free Randon Test Kits in NC

State health officials are emphasizing the importance of testing homes for radon during the month of January – National Radon Action Month. The N.C. Radon Program is distributing free test kits while supplies last.  Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is invisible, odorless and tasteless. It is released from the ground into outdoor air, but can accumulate and reach harmful levels when trapped in homes and other buildings. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon is responsible for more than 22,000 lung cancer deaths per year in the United States. To request a free radon test kit, visit the N.C. Radon website at www.ncradon.org

