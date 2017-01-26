Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Free Randon Test Kits in NC | Main | Elkin Sinkhole »
Thursday
Jan262017

NC Counties Can Apply for Tree Planting Cost

DateThursday, January 26, 2017 at 9:09AM

Landowners in 93 North Carolina counties including Wilkes County whose timber lands were damaged by Hurricane Matthew or wildfires last year may apply for state funds to help with tree planting costs.  The Disaster Recovery Act of 2016 included $1 million for the Timber Restoration Fund, administered by the N.C. Forest Service.  “Funding for the program is available now, and landowners are encouraged to apply early,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. To be eligible for the program, projects must be between five and 100 acres, and landowners must be ready to implement site preparation and tree planting practices.  Interested landowners should contact the county ranger’s office to apply. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.