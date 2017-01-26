NC Counties Can Apply for Tree Planting Cost
Landowners in 93 North Carolina counties including Wilkes County whose timber lands were damaged by Hurricane Matthew or wildfires last year may apply for state funds to help with tree planting costs. The Disaster Recovery Act of 2016 included $1 million for the Timber Restoration Fund, administered by the N.C. Forest Service. “Funding for the program is available now, and landowners are encouraged to apply early,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. To be eligible for the program, projects must be between five and 100 acres, and landowners must be ready to implement site preparation and tree planting practices. Interested landowners should contact the county ranger’s office to apply.
Reader Comments