Foxx and School Choice
This week--students, teachers, parents, and policymakers came together on Capitol Hill to celebrate National School Choice Week and spread the message of hope and opportunity school choice provides. During the event, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, spoke about the importance of empowering parents to do what's best for their children and the need to extend the promise of school choice to families across the country. Foxx said: Innovative charter schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, and scholarship programs have provided thousands of families new hope and opportunity. Let’s help extend that hope and opportunity to every community across the country.
