Friday
Jan272017

Foxx Votes to Prohibits Federal Funds for Abortion

DateFriday, January 27, 2017 at 9:44AM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, from the 5th District including Wilkes, this week voted in favor of legislation that permanently prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortion or abortion coverage. “This common-sense measure restores a longstanding agreement that protects the unborn and prevents taxpayers from being forced to finance thousands of elective abortions,” said Foxx. Congresswoman Foxx also praised the Trump administration for reinstating the Mexico City Policy via executive order. Originally introduced by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the policy requires nongovernmental organizations to agree as a condition of receiving any federal funding that they “would neither perform nor actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in other nations.”

