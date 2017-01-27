Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Sanctity of Life Month | Main | Foxx Votes to Prohibits Federal Funds for Abortion »
Friday
Jan272017

NC Foster Care Crisis

DateFriday, January 27, 2017 at 9:45AM

Children’s Home Society will receive support from a long-term ally to help scale up proven programs to battle North Carolina’s foster care crisis. Among a growing list of concerned organizations and individuals, The Duke Endowment announced a 4-year, $3.7-million grant to expand foster care, early intervention, and prevention services across the state. According to Brian Maness, President and CEO of Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, foster care is in a state of crisis, increasing every month in 2016 compared to the same period in the prior year. At the end of 2016, there were 10,524 children in foster care with about 2,400 children eligible for adoption. At a County Commissioners' meeting earlier this month, Wilkes DSS Director John Blevins said that Wilkes currently has 214 children in Foster Care.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.