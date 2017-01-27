NC Foster Care Crisis
Children’s Home Society will receive support from a long-term ally to help scale up proven programs to battle North Carolina’s foster care crisis. Among a growing list of concerned organizations and individuals, The Duke Endowment announced a 4-year, $3.7-million grant to expand foster care, early intervention, and prevention services across the state. According to Brian Maness, President and CEO of Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, foster care is in a state of crisis, increasing every month in 2016 compared to the same period in the prior year. At the end of 2016, there were 10,524 children in foster care with about 2,400 children eligible for adoption. At a County Commissioners' meeting earlier this month, Wilkes DSS Director John Blevins said that Wilkes currently has 214 children in Foster Care.
