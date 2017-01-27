Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« They Said Shots Fired | Main | NC Foster Care Crisis »
Friday
Jan272017

Sanctity of Life Month

DateFriday, January 27, 2017 at 9:45AM

It's Sanctity of Life Month.  The Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center which offers alternatives to abortion locally is asking for volunteers.  Director Susan Sturgill asks that you prayfully consider what God would have you do to help the Center.  A training session for volunteers is planned for February.  Both women and men are needed to help.  The Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center is located on School Street in Wilkesboro.  Call for information on volunteering at 336-838-9272.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.