Wilkes Scam Week
Seems it scam week here in Wilkes. This time a North Wilkesboro resident reports that they have a car for sale online for $2000. A buyer, supposedly from Texas, sent a check for $1500 more than the buying price. The buyer said the cash the check and give the extra cash to the driver that picked up the car. The North Wilkesboro man took the check to the Sheriff's Dept. The check which is from Georgia and mailed from Tennessee is no good. Beware when selling something online or anytime--if the person wants to write a check for an amount above the price and asks you to cash the check and keep the extra or give the extra to someone else, then that check is probably a worthless check. Don't get scammed.
