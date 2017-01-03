Subscribe to our Content

Getting Heating Bill Assistance

Low Income Energy Assistance is available through the Wilkes DSS. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for the state's Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).  All households needing assistance may apply now - March 31, 2017, or until funds are exhausted. The energy assistance program is a federally-funded program and provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company to help eligible households pay their heating bills. For more information, Wilkes Department of Social Services.

