ID Theft Victim in Wilkes
Another Wilkes resident has become a victim of Identity or ID Theft. The Hays victim told the Wilkes Sheriff's Office that someone has being using their debit card number to make purchases. Someone has also obtained credit cards by using the victim's name and social security number. There is a suspect and charges are pending. Identity theft occurs when someone uses another's personally identifying information, like their name, social security or bank numbers, or credit card number without their permission to commit fraud or other crimes. If you discover you are a victim of ID Theft, then contact local law enforcement. You can also get information online at the Federal Trade Commission website.
