Late WCC Registration
Wilkes Community College late registration for spring 2017 semester will be held today, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Spring semester begins Thursday, January 5. Wilkes Community College has four divisions that offer an array of degree, certificate and diploma programs: Arts and Sciences; Health Sciences; Applied Career Technologies; and Business and Public Service Technologies. Information about all programs and the spring curriculum schedule is available at www.wilkescc.edu. For more information, call Wilkes Campus at 336-838-6135.
