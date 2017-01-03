NC Prison System Doubles Produce
In 2016, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety prison system saw a three-fold increase in the number of facilities growing and donating produce to local food banks, community pantries and social service organizations. The 20 facilities more than doubled the amount of fruits and vegetables sent to help fight hunger and improve health in their communities. In its second year of the “Combating Hunger” project with Harvest Now, a national non-profit that works with several state prison systems, 20 North Carolina state facilities provided about 36,313 pounds of fresh produce to local food banks and anti-hunger organizations.
