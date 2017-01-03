SAFE Offices and SAFE Spot Move Due to Flooding
A local non-profit agency serving victims of sexual and domestic violence was displaced recently when a water pipe burst. SAFE’s offices on College Avenue in Wilkesboro were seriously damaged over the Christmas weekend. Staff arrived the Monday after Christmas to find the agency’s administrative offices and SAFE Spot Child Advocacy Center under water. The Wilkesboro Fire Department was dispatched after a submerged power strip began sparking. Power was shut off and there was no further damage to the building. Water severely damaged SAFE Spot Child Advocacy Center. Some child advocacy center services will be provided at an out-of-town location until SAFE Spot is restored. SAFE’s shelter for domestic violence victims was not damaged and remains open. SAFE has temporarily relocated its administrative offices to 1372 West D Street on the Wilkes Regional Medical Center campus in North Wilkesboro. The new location is adjacent to the hospital and houses Wilkes EMS.
Reader Comments