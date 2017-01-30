American Lung Association on Tobacco and NC
The American Lung Association’s latest “State of Tobacco Control” report has found that in 2016 North Carolina failed to do enough to implement proven-effective policies that would save lives. The 15th annual report grades states and the federal government on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, and shows that most states and the federal government have earned poor grades. “Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death and disease in our nation, and 19 percent of North Carolina residents currently smoke,” said Martha C. Bogdan, President & CEO of the American Lung Association of the Southeast. The American Lung Associations says: North Carolina’s poor grades this year show that much more must be and should be done by the state to reduce tobacco use and save lives.
Reader Comments