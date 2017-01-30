NC Launches ABLE Account
Last week, the state of North Carolina launched its ABLE account program. The North Carolina program was authorized by Senator Burr's Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act. “This is an important day for the families of children with disabilities,” said Senator Burr. “ABLE accounts are a game changer for people living with disabilities…” Burr explained. The ABLE Act created tax-free savings accounts for individuals with disabilities. The law eases the financial strain faced by individuals with disabilities and their families by making tax-free savings accounts available to cover qualified expenses such as education, housing, medical, and transportation.
