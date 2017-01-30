Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« American Lung Association on Tobacco and NC | Main | Wilkes Scam Week »
Monday
Jan302017

NC Launches ABLE Account

DateMonday, January 30, 2017 at 10:42AM

Last week, the state of North Carolina launched its ABLE account program. The North Carolina program was authorized by Senator Burr's Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act.  “This is an important day for the families of children with disabilities,” said Senator Burr. “ABLE accounts are a game changer for people living with disabilities…” Burr explained. The ABLE Act created tax-free savings accounts for individuals with disabilities. The law eases the financial strain faced by individuals with disabilities and their families by making tax-free savings accounts available to cover qualified expenses such as education, housing, medical, and transportation. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.